School, college closed in Coonoor as 14 test Covid positive

Six students of a government-aided school in Coonoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Following this, the health department has ordered the school to be closed till Sunday. 

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Six students of a government-aided school in Coonoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Following this, the health department has ordered the school to be closed till Sunday. 

According to health department officials, as one student had tested positive, swab samples were collected from 760 others who were present on Monday. The school was asked to be closed from Monday till the results were out. However, on Wednesday, six more students tested positive. 

Meanwhile, eight persons — four students, two teaching staff and two guest lecturers at  Arts college in Ooty tested positive on Wednesday. Health authorities had collected swab samples from all the students and teachers on Monday, and the college was instructed to remain closed until the results are received.

