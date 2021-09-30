By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday relaunched ‘Varumun Kappom’ — a preventive healthcare scheme aimed at conducting medical camps across the State. The scheme, which was launched in 2006 by the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was later discontinued.

Speaking at the function, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said under the scheme, State-wide medical camps will be held in 1,250 places in TN in one year. The camps will have 17 departments including maternity, ortho, ENT and Siddha.

Each of the 385 taluks in the State will have three medical camps. In the 21 municipal corporations excluding Chennai, four medical camps will be held every year. In Chennai, each of its 15 zones will have one camp in a year. Patients who get screened during the camps will be given medicines there itself, and will be shifted to government hospitals if needed. Further, the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam doorstep healthcare scheme will be merged with the scheme, he added.

“The scheme was implemented in a good manner till 2011. But in the past 10 years, it was discontinued. After we came to power, the CM instructed us to implement the scheme again in an upgraded manner,” Subramanian said.

On the occasion, the CM distributed welfare assistance of Rs 24.74 crore to beneficiaries. Later, he inaugurated the newly-constructed Regional Transport Office near Attur, constructed at a cost of `3 crore.

He also interacted with tapioca farmers and sago manufactures and inspected a sago processing unit in Attur. Later in the evening, he interacted with MSME entrepreneurs.

The CM also made a surprise inspection at the Adiyamankottai police station and checked the police register. He reviewed the progress of investigations in cases routed through the CM in your Constituency (Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin) scheme.