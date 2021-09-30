Tamil Nadu to form a regulator for water management soon

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will soon set up a Water Regulatory Authority (WRA) and come up with a Water Act under the first phase of $430-million revised Chennai City Partnership Programme, to will be implemented from 2021-26. The setting up of the regulatory authority is part of reforms suggested by the World Bank.

The revised project will now have 10 disbursement link indicators (DLI), which was lacking under the initial programme. The State government will contract an Independent Verification Agency (IVA) to confirm DLI achievements after which reimbursements will be provided from the World Bank. This would mean that the State government will be pre-funding the program, and that funds will be released based on reforms under the DLIs.

The first phase will focus on four DLIs — reduction of vacancy rates in Greater Chennai Corporation, operationalisation of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, establishment of WRA, and enhanced efficiency and transparency of public procurement under GCC and Metro Water.

The programme will support development of a Water Act that creates the legislative basis for such a regulatory authority and for groundwater management. It will also support the operationalisation of the regulatory authority and the introduction of a system to cascade reservoir management, optimisation, and monitoring.

Project to support Metro Water strengthen quality

The scheme will support the Metro Water in the implementation of bulk metering, establishment of a baseline on non-revenue water, and actions to steadily reduce the same. The project will also incentivise steady expansion of metering and use of volumetric tariffs as a crucial step in influencing user-behaviour and enhancing demand-side management.

It will also support a phased increase in the number of water supply connections, including a robust baseline on quality and quantity of service delivery. At a broader level, the programme will support Metro Water in initiating reforms that strengthen the quality and accountability of service delivery.

The project also suggests establishment of two independent directors on the Metro Water Board for greater transparency and improved services. The GCC is mandated to revise property tax rates. Besides, it is also mandated to develop and implement an Open Space Reservation improvement action plan that includes improvements in tax system and fees for services such as waste management and parking.

Resource Planning and security

According to information available with TNIE, the Water Regulatory Authority will have the powers to coordinate water resource planning and management, and improve water security