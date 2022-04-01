STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four of Tiruchy Corporation's standing committees get Chairpersons

The election for heads of the taxation & finance and town planning committees were not held as official sources said the councillors failed to come up with nominations in the prescribed format.

Published: 01st April 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Mu Anbalagan with the newly-elected chairpersons of the Corporation’s various standing committees in Tiruchy on Thursday | Express

Mayor Mu Anbalagan with the newly-elected chairpersons of the Corporation’s various standing committees in Tiruchy on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The newly-elected councillors of the city Corporation on Thursday elected the member for the appointment committee and chairpersons for the accounts, public health, education, and works standing committees. The election for heads of the taxation & finance and town planning committees were not held as official sources said the councillors failed to come up with nominations in the prescribed format.

The meeting regarding the member of the appointment committee that was held in the morning elected councillor KS Nagarajan to the post. In another meeting held in the afternoon, the councillors elected V Leela  (accounts committee), O Neelmeham (public health committee), V Porkodi (education committee), and S Kavitha (works committee) as chairpersons.

Official sources said that election for the taxation & finance committee and town planning committees were not held as the election officer did not receive nomination in the prescribed format. A committee must have nine members, of which five should be women. But the councillors were unable to come up with such a list for the aforementioned committees, they added.

Residents urged the councillors to now focus on addressing various civic issues, and also conduct regular meetings with resident associations in their wards.

"They should take steps to commence re-tarring of those roads where the Corporation has completed underground drainage works. In the remaining areas, they should ensure that contractors don’t leave the roads in an unsafe manner," said K Gunashekaran of Woraiyur.

"Nowadays, most streets in the city have various resident associations. The councillors should hold  monthly meetings with such associations. Such interaction would help the residents to raise various issues affecting their area," said Shahul Hammed of Fathima Nagar.

Meanwhile, the member to the appointment committee, and chairpersons of six standing committees of the Thanjavur Corporation were elected unopposed on Thursday. The election for member of the appointment committee on Thursday morning saw Gajalakshmi of ward 26 win unopposed as she was the lone person to file nomination for the post.

In the afternoon, ward 12 councillor C Venkatesh was elected unopposed as the chairperson of accounts committee. Those elected as chairpersons for other committees are: A Stella Nesamani (public health), T Santhanakrishnan (education), V Sathya (taxation &finance), K S Sulthan Jailani (town planning), and S Senthamizh Selvan (works).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public health Taxation Finance councillor Election
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp