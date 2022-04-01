Four of Tiruchy Corporation's standing committees get Chairpersons

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The newly-elected councillors of the city Corporation on Thursday elected the member for the appointment committee and chairpersons for the accounts, public health, education, and works standing committees. The election for heads of the taxation & finance and town planning committees were not held as official sources said the councillors failed to come up with nominations in the prescribed format.

The meeting regarding the member of the appointment committee that was held in the morning elected councillor KS Nagarajan to the post. In another meeting held in the afternoon, the councillors elected V Leela (accounts committee), O Neelmeham (public health committee), V Porkodi (education committee), and S Kavitha (works committee) as chairpersons.

Official sources said that election for the taxation & finance committee and town planning committees were not held as the election officer did not receive nomination in the prescribed format. A committee must have nine members, of which five should be women. But the councillors were unable to come up with such a list for the aforementioned committees, they added.

Residents urged the councillors to now focus on addressing various civic issues, and also conduct regular meetings with resident associations in their wards.

"They should take steps to commence re-tarring of those roads where the Corporation has completed underground drainage works. In the remaining areas, they should ensure that contractors don’t leave the roads in an unsafe manner," said K Gunashekaran of Woraiyur.

"Nowadays, most streets in the city have various resident associations. The councillors should hold monthly meetings with such associations. Such interaction would help the residents to raise various issues affecting their area," said Shahul Hammed of Fathima Nagar.

Meanwhile, the member to the appointment committee, and chairpersons of six standing committees of the Thanjavur Corporation were elected unopposed on Thursday. The election for member of the appointment committee on Thursday morning saw Gajalakshmi of ward 26 win unopposed as she was the lone person to file nomination for the post.

In the afternoon, ward 12 councillor C Venkatesh was elected unopposed as the chairperson of accounts committee. Those elected as chairpersons for other committees are: A Stella Nesamani (public health), T Santhanakrishnan (education), V Sathya (taxation &finance), K S Sulthan Jailani (town planning), and S Senthamizh Selvan (works).

