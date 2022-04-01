STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor to take charge today, has his work cut out

Corruption is a major issue plaguing the institution, said MKU Pensioners Association President and former syndicate member R Srinivasan.

Published: 01st April 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Madurai Kamaraj University.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: With the new Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) J Kumar taking charge on Friday, educationalists say he has his work cut out. Speaking to TNIE, Save Madurai Kamaraj University Coalition Secretary R Murali said the new V-C must bring about a positive and constructive atmosphere at the institution, apart from strengthening its financial and academic stability.

"He needs to closely review the administration and teaching affairs, and ensure that the right person is posted for the right job. The State government has been reliably releasing funds for the varsity, and we hope the two ministers from Madurai will urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to support the institution in all aspects," he said.

Noting that the MKU senate and syndicate have had no elected representatives for the last 10 years, Murali added, "The panels now have only nominated members. They just agree to whatever the V-C says, and this does not benefit the varsity. On behalf of the Save MKU Coalition, I urge the new V-C to bring back the university's glory days."

Corruption is a major issue plaguing the institution, said MKU Pensioners Association President and former syndicate member R Srinivasan. "The functioning of most sections, especially the certificate section, Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), and research section, needs to be revamped.

Over 5,000 objections alleging misappropriation of funds to the tune of `500 crore in the university have surfaced over the years, and the new V-C should clear the air on this. After using up to `400 crore from the corpus fund, the MKU has now begun to eat into the Contributory Pension Scheme funds. This has caused great distress to the retired staff," he added.

