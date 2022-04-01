STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Modi assured of appropriate actions on issues bothering Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin

He took up the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution seeking for the State NEET exemption. He had said the Governor delayed sending to the President the resolution for his assent. 

Published: 01st April 2022 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that he has been assured of “appropriate actions” on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issues raised by him.

Expressing satisfaction and happiness over his meeting with the Prime Minister and other Central Ministers, Stalin said, “I explained in detail the demands of Tamil Nadu, and the Prime Minister assured me of appropriate action.” 

He took up the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution seeking for the State NEET exemption. He had said the Governor delayed sending to the President the resolution for his assent. 

“Apart from this, I requested the Central government’s intervention in ensuring equal civil and political rights for Eelam Tamils,” the Chief Minister told reporters after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Talking about his meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah, Stalin said he stressed on further modernisation of the police and fire service. 

He said he sought defence and infrastructural projects during his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“In addition to urging the Centre to set up Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs in Tamil Nadu, I sought several road infrastructure projects, including six laning of the Chennai- Kanyakumari national highway and Tambaram-Chengalpattu elevated expressway,” he said.

He has other meeting with the Union Minister lined up for Friday. Stalin said he would meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. 

Stalin said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would accompany the former to the Delhi Model School on that day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stalin PM Modi
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp