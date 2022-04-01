Prime Minister Modi assured of appropriate actions on issues bothering Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that he has been assured of “appropriate actions” on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issues raised by him.

Expressing satisfaction and happiness over his meeting with the Prime Minister and other Central Ministers, Stalin said, “I explained in detail the demands of Tamil Nadu, and the Prime Minister assured me of appropriate action.”

He took up the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution seeking for the State NEET exemption. He had said the Governor delayed sending to the President the resolution for his assent.

“Apart from this, I requested the Central government’s intervention in ensuring equal civil and political rights for Eelam Tamils,” the Chief Minister told reporters after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Talking about his meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah, Stalin said he stressed on further modernisation of the police and fire service.

He said he sought defence and infrastructural projects during his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“In addition to urging the Centre to set up Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs in Tamil Nadu, I sought several road infrastructure projects, including six laning of the Chennai- Kanyakumari national highway and Tambaram-Chengalpattu elevated expressway,” he said.

He has other meeting with the Union Minister lined up for Friday. Stalin said he would meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

Stalin said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would accompany the former to the Delhi Model School on that day.