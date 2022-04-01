Senthil Balaji graft case: Special court asked to give unmarked files to ED

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered a special court for cases against MPs/MLAs to hand over unmarked documents relating to a corruption case against Power Minister V Senthil Balaji to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Division Bench of Justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran passed the orders on Wednesday while quashing an order of the special court, which denied the ED the unmarked document copies. The order was made on a petition filed by Karthik Dasari, deputy director of ED. Following complaints of collection of huge sums of money from job aspirants for employment in the State Transport Corporation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police registered a case against Senthil Balaji, who held the Transport portfolio in the then AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015.

Following the registration of the case, which is pending before the special court, the ED registered a case against Senthil Balaji and others on July, 2021, regarding money laundering. Subsequently, the ED sought certified copies of certain documents.