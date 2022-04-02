STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 public toilets across Tiruchy city getting facelift, says civic body

Welcoming the move, residents have suggested that the officials conduct regular inspections to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

A recently renovated public toilet on Bishop Heber Road in Tiruchy on Friday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Public toilets across the city are getting a facelift and officials said the Corporation is currently renovating 16 such facilities in Tiruchy. Welcoming the move, residents have suggested that the officials conduct regular inspections to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

"They should regularly inspect all the toilets to ensure that contractors are maintaining them properly. It is sad that they do not keep a soap at any pubic toilet. Action should be taken against persons responsible if the toilets are left in a pathetic state. If these are not ensured, renovating the facilities will only be a waste of funds," said P Sudhakar, a resident of Woraiyur.

Some residents also said that the Corporation should take steps to prevent littering near the toilets. "We are glad that the Corporation has renovated the public toilet on Bishop Heber Road. It was damaged and in disuse for several years. Being close to the district court, a lot of people are likely to use it now.

The Corporation should have handed over the maintenance of the toilet to a contractor who would remain alert. Littering around the place should also stop so that hygiene is maintained inside and outside the facility," said B Sridhar of Beema Nagar.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official told TNIE, "Last year, we renovated 11 toilets using general funds. At present, 16 toilets are undergoing renovation. Out of these, seven are being repaired using operation and maintenance funds, and the rest are repaired using general funds. We will take steps to ensure that all public toilets are maintained properly."
 

