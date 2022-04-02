Activist urges Speaker Appavu to halt construction of Kudankulam power units

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Anti-nuclear Activist and the Pachai Tamilagam Katchi leader SP Udayakumar petitioned Assembly Speaker M Appavu requesting him to stop the construction of Units 3, 4, 5, and 6 in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) until the issue of disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF) is addressed. The activist also put forth various other demands to the speaker on Friday.



In his petition, Udayakumar said the Central government has informed that India is developing technologies for separation, partitioning, and burning of waste and so, a Deep Geological Repository is not required to be constructed. Only after the government announces the location for the construction of the Deep Geological Repository, the public hearing regarding 'Away From Reactor' should be held. Until then, the construction of Units 3 to 6 in the KKNPP should be stopped, he further said.



He added that the fuel used in the reactors should be sent back to Russia as per the 1997 agreement. "After conducting an investigation on the construction of Units 1 and 2, a white paper report regarding the quality of the machinery used and safety measures taken in the plant should be submitted."



Further, the activist appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin in addressing the various issues regarding the KKNPP to Prime Minister Modi during his visit to New Delhi on Thursday.