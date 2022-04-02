STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appoint nodal officer to get rid of weeds: Special Bench

“A full-time officer has to be nominated for coordinating the drive to remove invasive species and such an officer shall have a tenure of one or two years,”

As the water level has come down, Vandiyur tank is seen covered with water hyacinth in Madurai

Representational image (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Special Division Bench hearing cases on forest and wildlife matters has said a nodal officer from the State forest department has to be nominated for coordinating the drive to weed out invasive species and assist the court in communicating the developments.

The Bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar on Friday said since officers representing the department change one after another, new officers, while presenting cases before the court, lacks knowledge of the previous developments.

“A full-time officer has to be nominated for coordinating the drive to remove invasive species and such an officer shall have a tenure of one or two years,” the bench said. Pitching for safe and speedy disposal of the uprooted invasive species as part of a pilot project to weed them out, the bench directed Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran to tell the government to develop a plan and report its progress to the court. 

The judges wanted an effective plan of action for disposal of the uprooted trees. Referring to the constitution of a wildlife crimes control bureau, the AAG told the bench that a committee was formed for working out the modalities and it had held a meeting. Further action would be taken on the basis of deliberations of the committee, he said.

