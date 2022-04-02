Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to stage audio-visual show on saving water in Ukkadam soon

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is all set to put on an audio-visual show at the Ukkadam Big Tank with an innovative 'Movie on Water' project.

Beautification and other development works are being carried out in 7 out of the 9 tanks that are under the control of CCMC through the Smart City Project mission. The works drew criticism from environmentalists and ecologists as concrete works were carried out in the water bodies. Following this, the Delhi-based firm Oasis Pvt Ltd which has been carrying out the works revised the plans for the project.

Meanwhile, CCMC has proposed to establish the 'Movie on Water' project at the Ukkadam Big Tank, where movies will be screened/projected from under the water.

Presentations on water conservation will be projected on water fountains, said a senior Smart City Project official, adding that laser and light shows will also be organised in the evenings.

Further, sources said, CCMC will set up an experience cum knowledge centre using the latest technologies, where people will be able to know more about water conservation and treatment.

The project will be futuristic with state-of-the-art technologies such as holograms, Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and much more. A pitch-black room will be set up in the centre. Once a person enters the room, the sensors will get activated automatically screening 3D hologram projections across the room. People will also get to experience a first-of-its-kind VR set-up.

Also, a couple of touch screen infotainment displays will be installed at the centre for the people to gain knowledge about the water bodies of Coimbatore, the treatment plants and water conservation. All these amenities will be highly educational for both school and college students, added a Smart City Project official.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said "The project will soon be executed at an estimated cost of about Rs 3 crore. The tender for the project will be floated in a few days and once started, the works are expected to be completed in around six months."