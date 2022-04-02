Cotton yarn prices increase by Rs 30 per kg

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Price of cotton yarn increased by Rs 30 per kg across all categories on Friday, which left garment exporters in a bind. Tiruppur Exporters Association Joint Secretary R Senthil Kumar said, “All of a sudden, the price has gone up. Only recently did mills increase price by Rs 10-25 a kg. Today’s increase has come as a shocker.”

MP Muthurathinam, president of Federation of Garment Unit Owners Association, said, “We suspect some of those who are buying yarn from Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) are creating artificial scarcity. The Centre must allow only garment and textile companies to buy yarn from CCI.”