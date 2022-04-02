Drive to enrol more TN students in CUTN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of the 2,500 students currently studying in the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), only 42% belong to the State. In order to encourage more students from Tamil Nadu to apply for Central universities, including CUTN, the university plans to launch an awareness drive.

“On an average, CUTN gets about 40% of its students from Tamil Nadu every year, but we genuinely want the number to increase. I and my faculty members are visiting various colleges and creating awareness about the varsity as many students are not even aware about the Central universities,” said Vice-Chancellor of the varsity M Krishnan.

He stated that faculty and students of different departments of CUTN have been visiting rural and interior areas of the State for research, workshops and other activities. During such trips, the students in the villages will be made aware about CUTN.

“Being a Central institute, CUTN and other Central universities provide education for a very nominal amount and students get exposure to research work. Adding to it, there are special reservations for SC/STs and students from our State should get benefited by it,” added Krishnan.

From the academic session 2022-23, admission to UG programmes in all 45 Central universities will be through a common entrance test. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which will be conducting the examination, has already started the registration process.

However, CUTN officials said this is not a new concept. Over a dozen Central universities in the country, including CUTN, have been admitting students on the basis of an exam . “We have already been following it, now the UGC has made it mandatory,” said official.

