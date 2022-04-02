Fall in price makes Perambalur shallot farmers to dump produce in their fields

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers raising shallots across the district are a disappointed lot owing to the sharp fall in prices. Unable to sell their crop except at an abominably low price, farmers have dumped their produce in their fields.

According to sources, shallots have been a major crop in Alathur, Veppanthattai, and Perambalur, and farmers usually raise it in successive seasons. Though coverage across the district has touched 5,000 hectares this year, the price per kg has come down owing to abundance in availability.

Shallots are mostly harvested in November, December and January, and the crop harvested in November used to fetch a good price. The price, which used to be `100 a kg, has now come down to `10 or `20 a kg, depending on quality.

Upset over a bumper yield not fetching a good price, farmers from Adaikkampatti, Nattarmangalam, Irur, Chettikulam, Echchankadu and Bommanapadi are dumping the harvested crop in their lands.

P Periyasamy, a farmer from Adaikkampatti, said, "I planted small onions on four acres in Adaikkampatti. I spent `60,000 per acre and got a good yield 50 sacks per acre. But local traders are offering us `10 to `15 per kg. This pushes us into a huge loss. Our crops were hit by basal rot disease last year, and now, despite getting a bumper yield, we are not getting a good price.

We submitted a petition at the grievance day meeting, demanding a support price for shallots. But no action has been taken so far. Therefore, we have stored it on our fields, anticipating a good price. Currently, 150 sacks of my shallot produce have not been sold. I am unable to repay the loan I took."

Another farmer, S Nehru of Nattarmangalam, said, "I raised the crop on seven acres and got a yield of 12 tonnes. I have now dumped eight tonnes of shallots in my field. There are several farmers like me in Alathur block."

A local shallot trader from Tiruchy said, "The prices are very low. So onions are coming to Tiruchy from places like Mysuru and Palladam at a price of `15 a kg."

When contacted, Perambalur Deputy Director of Horticulture M Indhira told TNIE, "We held a meeting with the Collector and co-operative department two weeks ago. When the price of shallot goes up a little, we will arrange for better prices for the farmers."