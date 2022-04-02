Karaikal fishermen blamed of pair trawling, banned from Tamil Nadu waters

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Irked by their persistent practice of pair trawling, the coastal delta fisherfolk panchayat of Akkaraipettai has banned Karaikal fishermen from fishing in Tamil Nadu waters.

"All boats from Karaikal, including mechanised trawlers and traditional motorboats, are henceforth banned from fishing in Tamil Nadu waters. If anybody spots Karaikal boats fishing in Tamil Nadu waters, they are directed to bring the boat to their respective harbours, either by cooperation or force. This ruling comes into force immediately," said S Mohandas, a fisher representative from Akkaraipettai.

G Veeramuthu, another representative, said, "Our fisherfolk from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are also banned from fishing in Karaikal and Puducherry waters. We will take stringent action against those who violate our ruling. They may move across waters in our districts but should not fish."

Pair trawling is a practice considered destructive to marine resources. It is a practice where two trawler boats 'pair' and use a common net to catch fish. An extensive amount of pair trawling can quickly deplete resources in the sea and has been banned by Tamil Nadu and across the country.

The fisherfolk village of Akkaraipettai, which heads the 60 villages in the districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal, has given multiple warnings to Karaikal fishermen not to resort to the practice.

An official from the Fisheries department in Nagapattinam said, "Our officials booked 24 boats for pair trawling near Palk Strait recently and seized a net. We are planning to work with other law-enforcement agencies like the Coast Guard and take more stringent action."

M Murugan, a fisher representative from Arukatuthurai, said, "The department can act only on four to six boats per 100 boats which engage in pair trawling. Other offenders receive alerts on walkie-talkies and get away easily. Consequences will be devastating if this harmful practice continues."