STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikal fishermen blamed of pair trawling, banned from Tamil Nadu waters

Pair trawling is a practice considered destructive to marine resources. It is a practice where two trawler boats 'pair' and use a common net to catch fish.

Published: 02nd April 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Irked by their persistent practice of pair trawling, the coastal delta fisherfolk panchayat of Akkaraipettai has banned Karaikal fishermen from fishing in Tamil Nadu waters.

"All boats from Karaikal, including mechanised trawlers and traditional motorboats, are henceforth banned from fishing in Tamil Nadu waters. If anybody spots Karaikal boats fishing in Tamil Nadu waters, they are directed to bring the boat to their respective harbours, either by cooperation or force. This ruling comes into force immediately," said S Mohandas, a fisher representative from Akkaraipettai.

G Veeramuthu, another representative, said, "Our fisherfolk from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are also banned from fishing in Karaikal and Puducherry waters. We will take stringent action against those who violate our ruling. They may move across waters in our districts but should not fish."

Pair trawling is a practice considered destructive to marine resources. It is a practice where two trawler boats 'pair' and use a common net to catch fish. An extensive amount of pair trawling can quickly deplete resources in the sea and has been banned by Tamil Nadu and across the country.

The fisherfolk village of Akkaraipettai, which heads the 60 villages in the districts of  Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal, has given multiple warnings to Karaikal fishermen not to resort to the practice.

An official from the Fisheries department in Nagapattinam said, "Our officials booked 24 boats for pair trawling near Palk Strait recently and seized a net. We are planning to work with other law-enforcement agencies like the Coast Guard and take more stringent action."

M Murugan, a fisher representative from Arukatuthurai, said, "The department can act only on four to six boats per 100 boats which engage in pair trawling. Other offenders receive alerts on walkie-talkies and get away easily. Consequences will be devastating if this harmful practice continues."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coastal delta Fisherfolk Karaikal fishermen
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp