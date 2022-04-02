STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Order to regulate VIP darshan at Tiruchendur temple stayed

“The scope of the said writ petition (service matter) should not have been expanded as a ‘public interest litigation’ (PIL) by the learned single judge.” 

Published: 02nd April 2022 05:42 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after staying a single judge’s order to deploy special police force at Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday stayed another interim order passed by the single judge in the same case regarding regulating VIP darshan at the temple.

The order to regulate issuance of VIP darshan passes and for maintenance of basic amenities in the temple was passed by the single judge on March 23 in a petition filed by a freelance archaga (Thirusudhanthirar) of the temple, M Seetharaman, challenging his suspension.

Hearing appeals filed by Sri Subramanya Swamy Thirukovil Swathanthira Paribalana Sthalathar Sabha as well as Seetharaman, the division bench on Friday reiterated, “The scope of the said writ petition (service matter) should not have been expanded as a ‘public interest litigation’ (PIL) by the learned single judge.”

