President of international chess body meets Stalin in New Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich on Friday met the CM in New Delhi on Friday to discuss arrangements for the 44th Chess Olympiad planned near Chennai between July 27 and August 10.

“All the preliminary works to pass a G.O. to create Chennai Chess Olympiad Committee (CCOC), a dedicated society to carry out work related to the Olympiad with a kaleidoscopic opening ceremony and spectacular closing event are completed.

“Renowned musicians and cultural and folk artistes are being approached to make the occasion memorable,” an official release here said.