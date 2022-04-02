Ranipet: Man alleges ‘sale of babies’ by PHC staff

By Express News Service

RANIPET: The District Health Department formed 15 special teams to track down the alleged sale of babies born in the Melvisharam Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in the district. The team was formed after a health worker, in an audio message, alleged that employees of the PHC, including a doctor, were involved in the newborn baby sale racket.

The man, who released the voice clip, is a multi-purpose worker in Melvisharam PHC. He claimed in his voice clip that PHC staff, including a doctor, Health Inspector, and RHC worker sold a newborn baby to a couple on August 31, 2020, and all records regarding the child’s birth were forged.

He also alleged that similar incidents had happened in the past, but he couldn’t complain about it as he was threatened. When TNIE inquired about the issue, Ranipet Deputy Director of Health Services Dr V Manimaran confirmed the development and said the investigation is going on.