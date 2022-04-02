Rape case accused faint during inquiry

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two accused, involved in the sexual assault case of a 22-year-old woman, fainted during the CB-CID inquiry and were taken to Government Hospital in the district on Friday.

Sources said the CB-CID sleuths inquired the accused , Hariharan, Junaith Ahamed, Praveen, and Madasamy, on the fifth day by taking them under police custody. During the inquiry, accused Junaith Ahamed fainted followed by Madasamy. The duo, after getting first aid, were brought to the CB-CID office for further inquiry.