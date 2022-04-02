STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanjavur railway station to promote local products sale under 'One Station, One Product' scheme

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Railway Board has identified Thanjavur railway station in Tiruchy railway division to provide stalls and promote the sale of local products like Thanjavur paintings, bobblehead doll, art plates and bronze works under the 'One Station, One Product' scheme. 

The Union Budget 2022-23 had announced the initiative to support local artisans by providing stalls and making the station a promotional hub, providing access to unique local products.

According to the initiative, the railways would provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of the products at the station. "This concept will encourage indigenous products and crafts by providing sale outlets at stations. The products will be specific to that place and include artefacts made by indigenous tribes and looms from local weavers. These works depict the regional culture and art," an official said.

The initiative, being implemented as a pilot project for 30 days in two 15-days spells, will start from April 8. But, several passengers said the railway should consider implementing such initiatives at all stations that record-high passenger footfall. 

For instance, more than 30,000 people pass through Tiruchy station each day. The department had recently conducted renovation work at this station to provide more facilities for passengers. Implementation of such schemes at Tiruchy station might give more exposure to local products.

"It is appreciable that the railway has come up with such a scheme to promote local products. This has a huge business potential. To make the best use of it, such schemes should be implemented in major stations like Tiruchy. If the railway provides space for artists from Thanjavur at the Tiruchy station, it would give them exposure in another district. This might actually save the trip of a potential buyer from going to Thanjavur to get a product," said J Anandharajan, a passenger.

Sources said the Railway Board is likely to consider the suggestion. "After assessing the response of the initiative, we will submit a report to the Board. Based on that, the railway will take steps to promote local products. The Railway Board is likely to conduct similar initiatives at more stations like Tiruchy," a source said.
 

