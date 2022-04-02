STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Forest Dept forms panel to probe elephant deaths

Unnatural death is caused many ways such as pouching, electrocution and trapping in swamps etc. We will start work immediately.”

Published: 02nd April 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

elephants

Representational Image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Principal chief conservator of forest Syed Muzammil Abbas on Friday issued an order constituting a committee to investigate the circumstances leading to elephant deaths, especially of young ones, in the State in the last one year.

The committee will be headed by additional principal chief conservator of forest I Anwardeen and comprises  IFS officers CH Padma, working plan officer, Vellore; JR Samartha, deputy conservator of forest; and K Kalidasan, president of Osai, a NGO based in Coimbatore. The committee will visit the site of occurrence of death and analyse factors such as population, human-animal conflict, electrocution, poaching, etc.

Members of the committee will convene a meeting with public living close to the site of death and field teams of forest department and draw an action plan to prevent unnatural deaths in future. Kalidasan told TNIE, “We have not been set a time frame to accomplish the task. Natural deaths would be studied by pocket, age group, spread of any diseases and whether it is breeding elephant etc. The population of elephants in the region will also be factored in the case of natural deaths. Unnatural death is caused many ways such as pouching, electrocution and trapping in swamps etc. We will start work immediately.”

According to sources, a meeting of high-level officials of forest department was held in Chennai recently to discuss the rising elephant deaths in Coimbatore division where it was proposed to set up a committee to probe the deaths. Officials, however, suggested that the scope of the investigation be extended across State and it was accepted. Seven elephants died in Coimbatore division in the last three months. 

Meanwhile, a female elephant was found dead at Sirumugai Range in Coimbatore Division on Thursday. District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar, said the elephant could be around 10-years-old. Postmortem examination suggested that the animal died of a liver disease 5-7 days ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant deaths Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp