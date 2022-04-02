STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vanniyar quota scrapping: Former Tamil Nadu Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam hits out at DMK

C Ve Shanmugam called upon the DMK government to extend its term immediately to protect the 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 02nd April 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam

Former Tamil Nadu Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu's former Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Friday hit out at the DMK government after the Vanniyar community quota was struck down, accusing it of not presenting a strong legal case before the Madras High Court and Supreme Court.

In a statement, he said that the Madras High Court had said that there was no quantifiable data available from the government, and the Supreme Court upheld the judgment as the advocates representing the Tamil Nadu government failed to put up a strong argument before it.

Shanmugam called out the government on the lapse in providing the report of the Backward Class Commission about internal reservation which was headed by J.A. Ambasankar.

He said that the previous AIADMK government had constituted the Kulasekharan Commission to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities, and tribes, and when its term was ending, the DMK government did not extend it.

He called upon the DMK government to extend its term immediately to protect the 69 per cent reservation in the state.

The Vanniyar community was provided with 10.5 per cent internal reservation within the Most Backward Classes category and this was challenged in the Madras High Court, which ruled against it.

The PMK, the political arm of the Vanniyar community, has been spearheading a campaign for internal reservation of the community and the previous AIADMK government had passed legislation allocating 10.5 per cent internal reservation to the community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanniyar quota Tamil Nadu C Ve Shanmugam DMK
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp