Competitive exam coaching starts for Class 11 in Coimbatore government schools

COIMBATORE: The district school education department has kicked off non-residential competitive exam coaching for the Class 11 government school students this year.

Chief Educational Officer N Geetha said the aim was to prepare students for competitive exams like NEET and JEE. "When we start training in Class 12, time management is often a problem. Students have to prepare for board exams, besides these competitive tests. Unable to maintain the pressure, some students even drop out from the coaching," she pointed out.

"Keeping this in mind, we planned an early start so that students can prepare in advance and without tension. If they start practising for competitive exams right from Class 11, they get two years to prepare. Also, teachers get a longer time to guide them," she added.

Classes on the weekend will be conducted at two centres--Government higher secondary school at Ganapathy and NGM polytechnic college at Pollachi--from the second week of February.

Presently, at least 241 Class 11 students are training at the two centres and 16 teachers have been deployed.

C Ramya, a student of the Government Higher Secondary School, in Vellamadai, said, "I want to pursue MBBS. On my headmaster's advice, I joined the coaching centre in Ganapathy. I allocate Saturdays and Sundays to prepare for NEET and on other days, I cover school lessons."

S Rajendran, a Chemistry teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at Sokkampalayam, said, "Two teachers have been deputed for Chemistry, Physics and Biology. Frequent tests are conducted and study material is provided to them."

The school education department has also been conducting two-day residential coaching for Class 12 students at a private college on the outskirts of the city since February. Nearly 80 Class 12 students in the district are attending classes. The school education department, in association with the Rotary Club and a private college, is providing accommodation, food, free transport, etc, to the students.