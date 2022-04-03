STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC slaps Rs 25k fine on man for frivolous petition

Published: 03rd April 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Criticising a petitioner for filing a PIL without substantial material, the Madras HC on Thursday said writ petitions are being misused for personal interest by making unsubstantiated allegations. The bench directed the petitioner —  Chennai-based logistics operator Sujith Prabhu Durai— to pay Rs 25,000 within 15 days.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the PIL seeking orders to not register heavy commercial vehicles that do not comply with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS). “Many writ petitions are filed for the sake of it or for a fishing enquiry,” the bench lamented.

Durai stated that the AIS was deliberated for over five years among the States and the Parliament. The petitioner sought court orders to ensure the State transport department authorities do not register heavy commercial vehicles which do not comply with the AIS.

