Madurai: Couple arrested for sexually assaulting three teenage boys

The woman and her 19-year-old son were living together after she got separated from her husband.  

Published: 03rd April 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 45-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting three teenage boys, including her son, and circulating intimate photos and videos of them to others.The woman - a government school teacher - and the man of Thiruparankundram were allegedly having an affair for the past 12 years.

The woman and her 19-year-old son were living together after she got separated from her husband. Both the suspects had the habit of watching pornography and on one such occasion, the woman had told about her craze to have physical relationship with many men. 

Following this, the duo roped in her son and two other teenage boys — aged 16 and 18 years — who were her neighbours for the act. She took intimate photos and videos with them and had been threatening them.

The incident came to light when the boys alerted the police department after the man shared the videos with others. The two were booked under Sections 5(l), 5(n) r/w 6, r/w 13, 14 (1), 15 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 292 (a), 506 of IPC, 67(a), 67 (b) of the IT Act. 

