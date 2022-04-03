Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri lankan Navy arrested 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly involving in fishing by violating the maritime border on Sunday. The boat which the fishermen were using was also seized by the Srilankan Navy. Fishmen associations are expressing heavy condemnation over the repeated arrest of Indian fishermen.

Official sources said that one mechanised boat from Rameshwaran consisting of 12 fishermen all are residents of Rameshwaram and Thangachimadam area ventured into the sea on Saturday night.

While all the boats have returned to the port, one boat consisting of 12 fishermen did not return, Later it was found that the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 12 fishermen for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near the northeast of Delft Island.

Official sources said that the arrested 12 fishermen along with their boat were taken to Mailadi fishery harbour in Sri Lanka, they are expected to be handed over to the fisheries inspector in Jaffna for further legal action.

According to the information released by the Srilankan Navy, the Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation on 03 April to chase away a large number of Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters northeast of the Delft Island in Jaffna. During this operation, the Navy seized an Indian trawler with 12 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in island waters through the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The arrested Indian fishermen were escorted to Mailadi fishery harbour, Kankesanthurai and arrangements are currently underway to hand over them to the Fisheries Inspector of Jaffna, through Regional Director Sri Lanka Coast Guard Northern Region - RDNR, for onward legal action.

It is to be noted that earlier on March 23, Srilankan Navy arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their two boats for fishing at islands of Delft in Jaffna and Iranativu in Mannar violating the maritime border. On March 29, the Sri Lankan navy arrested 4 Indian fishermen from Rameshwaram allegedly fishing south of Delft island.

Following the arrest of Indian fishermen for the third time in two weeks, the fishermen associations in Rameshwaram condemned the actions of the Sri Lankan Navy and urged action towards immediate release of all the arrested Indian fishermen and their vessels (Boats) which were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.