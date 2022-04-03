Vanniyar quota: PMK team to meet Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM: The PMK on Saturday decided to constitute a seven-member ‘social justice committee’ to decide on the next course of action on the 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars. The panel, headed by the party’s youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss, will meet CM Stalin soon to discuss this.

A resolution adopted at the emergency meeting said the recent verdict of the SC stated that the quota would be possible if the TN government obtained a report from Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. The DMK government, as such, must obtain the report.

The AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused the DMK government of not submitting adequate documents before the SC. “The SC scrapped the reservation as the DMK government did not submit all required documents. Even the Madras HC ruling points this out.”