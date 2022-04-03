STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vanniyar quota: PMK team to meet Stalin

The AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused the DMK government of not submitting adequate documents before the SC.

Published: 03rd April 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM: The PMK on Saturday decided to constitute a seven-member ‘social justice committee’ to decide on the next course of action on the 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars. The panel, headed by the party’s youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss, will meet CM Stalin soon to discuss this.

A resolution adopted at the emergency meeting said the recent verdict of the SC stated that the quota would be possible if the TN government obtained a report from Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. The DMK government, as such, must obtain the report.

The AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused the DMK government of not submitting adequate documents before the SC. “The SC scrapped the reservation as the DMK government did not submit all required documents. Even the Madras HC ruling points this out.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMK MK Stalin Vanniyar community Vanniyar quota
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp