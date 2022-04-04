AINRC must ally with DMK & Congress, says Puducherry PCC president

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Cautioning the ruling AINRC of a BJP conspiracy to topple the government, the Opposition Congress threw a feeler to the former about joining hands with them, the DMK and its allies. This will protect the interest of students in Puducherry, Congress said.

In a statement on Sunday, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president AV Subramanian urged the AINRC to protect the poor and backward class students from NEET, economically-weaker section (EWS) quota and the newly-introduced CUET. Through the University Grants Commission, the Centre introduced 'CUET' --an entrance exam for central universities and its affiliated colleges. All colleges in the Union Territory are affiliated to Pondicherry Central University. In this way, the Centre has taken control of the degree and postgraduate courses in the university and its affiliated colleges and has taken away the rights of the State, Subramanian said.

By doing so, it has thrown the dreams of students studying under the State's curriculum into canal water. "The Central government is betraying the Hindu people by depriving the backward and downtrodden i.e. majority Hindus of their educational opportunity and giving it to the upper castes," the Congress Committee president added.

Meanwhile, the Centre approved the increase of seats in the Puducherry Veterinary College from 80 to 100. Under the EWS quota, the upper caste has been allotted 10 per cent of seats and this has allowed North Indian students to get admitted, he said. Meanwhile, the college administration says it lacks sufficient professors, lecturers and infrastructure for 100 students.

Under these circumstances, the AINRC must ensure the Centre's new education programmes and university entrance exams do not enter Puducherry, said Subramanian. He assured that the Congress and its will continue to oppose CUET, NEET and EWS .

In the Legislative Assembly, AINRC has a strength of 10, DMK has six and Congress has 2. The BJP has nine (along with three nominated members and one Speaker). There are six independents, of which three support the BJP and the other three support AINRC.