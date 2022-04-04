Annual exams will be conducted for all classes: Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Annual examinations would definitely be held for students of all classes, including those in the primary level, asserted School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday, and appealed to the public not to fall for rumours. He was responding to 'rumours' on cancellation of exams that were doing the rounds on social media.

Flagging off a bus service to Pappakurichi from the Chathiram stand in Tiruchy, the minister said, "Special attention will be given to bus operations benefiting schoolchildren the most. We will hold consultations on it with the transport minister."

His statement comes in the backdrop of demands by students and parents for bus services that facilitate reaching schools on time.

Further, the minister said, "NEET (UG) 2022 is going to be held on July 17. The State government continues coaching students for the exam and also continues its fight against it in all possible ways, including legally."

He also pointed to Chief Minister MK Stalin having touched upon NEET exemption when meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago. Later, the minister launched 'Prodigy', a start-up’s learning app for students, in an event held at a hall here.

President of Tamil Nadu Correspondents’ Association of Private Schools GR Srithar was present.