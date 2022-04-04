Ariyalur town residents' health takes a hit after broken pipeline supplies sewage-mixed water

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: It was a harrowing two weeks for over 2,000 families in Ariyalur town as a broken pipeline not being attended to reportedly led to supply of sewage-mixed water to a section of residents in the municipality. While a majority of the residents spent from their pockets to buy water cans to meet their needs, some were left with no option but to use the water, making them suffer health issues like vomiting and dysentery.

Kollidam river water is supplied on a daily basis to the residents in Kallakudi Street, Kannusamy Street, Servakara Street, Big Palace Street, Sadaiyapadayatchi Street, Thokali Street, and Oppilathamman Street, among others, falling under the municipality limits through an overhead tank near the Ariyalur veterinary dispensary.

Finding themselves falling sick from using the water supply over the past few days, residents filed a petition with the municipality.

V Kathir, a resident of Kallakudi Street, said, "A drinking water pipeline in our area broke, leading to sewage mixing with the supply. Without noticing this, the municipality has been supplying us with unsafe water for the past 15 days. As a result, five of my family members suffered from dysentery and vomiting, and they had to visit the government hospital on March 30 for treatment."

"It was only after we stopped using the water supplied that we stopped having health problems. For the past one week or so we have been buying water cans from stores for drinking and cooking purposes. Many like us in our area are affected by the same problem," he added.

R Manikandan, a resident of Periya Aranmanai Street, said, “I got water mixed with sewage last week. The water smelled so bad it made the vessels stink. Even though we complained to the municipality, the problem had not been resolved. After using the supplied water we fell ill. As the problem was faced across our area, the health department held a medical camp here last week. Since then we have been using private water supply."

When contacted, Ariyalur Municipality Commissioner T Chithra Soniya told TNIE, "We found a broken pipeline in a locked house near Krishnankovil, and sewage mixed with the drinking water supply there. Repair works have been carried out. There will not be any more problem."