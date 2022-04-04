Armed Reserve personnel in Virudhunagar impregnates woman, goes back on marriage promise

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: An Armed Reserve personnel was booked by Virudhunagar All Women Police on Saturday for allegedly impregnating and cheating on a 23-year-old woman.

Sources said the suspect Kannan of Vathirairuppu and the woman became friends on Facebook. "Kannan proposed and told her that he wanted to marry her and the woman accepted his proposal. After she found out that she was pregnant, she urged him to marry her, however, Kannan refused. Later, she came to know that Kannan was already married and had three children” Based on the victim’s complaint, Deputy Superintendent of Police B Archana initiated an inquiry.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Sivakasi All Women Police booked a case against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting and marrying a minor girl. The incident came to light after the 15-year-old girl called the child helpline number.

According to police sources, "After marrying her secretly, the suspect — Ram Athi — took her to Thiruthani. After the girl came to know that Athi was already married, she separated from him and returned to her house. However, Athi continued to abuse her on Facebook and posted her photos and phone number.”

Based on the girl's complaint, the police booked him under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act, sources added.