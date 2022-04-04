STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Damaged roads pose a threat to motorists in Madurai

In Keelavasal, the road work was stopped after the primary filler gravel was laid, leaving a one-kilometer-stretch filled just with gravel and making commuting even worse through the market area.

Roads filled with potholes give a hard time for motorists in Madurai | K K Sundar

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI: Damaged and incompletely relaid roads in areas like Keelavasal and Therkku Vasal have become a nightmare for motorists in Madurai city. Filled with potholes, the roads in these areas are testing the driving skills of commuters and the durability of their vehicle's suspension.

Murthy, an auto driver from Madurai, said, "The unfinished road in the Keelavasal market area is filled with gravel. It is not just hard to drive on, but could also damage our vehicle's tires and even burst them. Such damages could really affect our income. We request the corporation to finish the incomplete road work, especially on the major roads in Keelavasal and Therkku vasal areas."

Ranjith, a resident of the city said that with the heavy traffic coupled with bad roads, drivers have to be extra cautious on road to avoid accidents. Though the major roads are laid properly, some of the inner roads connecting main roads are yet to be maintained, and are giving a hard time for the residents, he added.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Dr Karthikeyan told TNIE, "The work on major roads have been completed. In some areas, it got delayed due to several reasons including the installation of UGD pipelines. Actions are being taken towards expediting the ongoing work. The corporation has made a new drain system along the road laying work at Simmakkal area to prevent waterlogging on the road."

