STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Great gift’ from DMK to TN voters, says Sellur K Raju

AIADMK's former minister Sellur K Raju said the government has betrayed the voters and started its routine anti-people activities.

Published: 04th April 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Property tax

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Madurai: AIADMK's former minister Sellur K Raju on Sunday said the DMK government has given a "great gift" for the people who elected the party and its allies in the local body elections, by increasing the property tax.

Addressing reporters in Madurai, Raju said the government has betrayed the voters and started its routine anti-people activities. He said the decisions on property tax increase/decrease have to be taken by the respective local body representatives in their council. However, the DMK government has taken the decision instead and would be forcing the local bodies to implement it now. He added that though the previous AIADMK government had increased the tax, it was later cancelled. "The alliance parties of the DMK have already raised their voices against the property tax. Hence the government must cancel the taxes," he said.

‘State was like Rama Rajya’

Saying that 'Rama Rajya' is where people live happily, Raju said the State was like that when it was ruled by the AIADMK governments led by MGR and J Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK had announced a lot of welfare schemes including `10 water bottles, mini-clinics, and amma canteen, he recalled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK DMK Sellur K Raju
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp