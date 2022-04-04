‘Great gift’ from DMK to TN voters, says Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

Madurai: AIADMK's former minister Sellur K Raju on Sunday said the DMK government has given a "great gift" for the people who elected the party and its allies in the local body elections, by increasing the property tax.

Addressing reporters in Madurai, Raju said the government has betrayed the voters and started its routine anti-people activities. He said the decisions on property tax increase/decrease have to be taken by the respective local body representatives in their council. However, the DMK government has taken the decision instead and would be forcing the local bodies to implement it now. He added that though the previous AIADMK government had increased the tax, it was later cancelled. "The alliance parties of the DMK have already raised their voices against the property tax. Hence the government must cancel the taxes," he said.

‘State was like Rama Rajya’

Saying that 'Rama Rajya' is where people live happily, Raju said the State was like that when it was ruled by the AIADMK governments led by MGR and J Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK had announced a lot of welfare schemes including `10 water bottles, mini-clinics, and amma canteen, he recalled.