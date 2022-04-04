Hopes up for festival season as Covid-19 cases hit a perfect zero in Nagapattinam

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The district during the weekend recording a zilch in terms of daily and active cases of Covid-19, a first since the pandemic broke out, has come as reason for cheer for its many places of worship and religious importance, which are gearing up for the festival season.

On a normal year, thousands throng the Nagore Dargah, the Velankanni Shrine Basilica, and the centuries-old Hindu temples in the district during festivals, which fall aplenty this month. While the Hindus particularly look forward to celebrating Rama Navami, Tamil New Year and Chithra Pournami, it’s Ramadan for Muslims culminating in Eid al-Fitr, and the Lenten season for Christians. However, the past two years took the sheen off the festivals as the pandemic restricted public gatherings. A semblance of normalcy in the air owing to the district recording no fresh cases during the weekend seems to have only made it better for devotees to visit places of worship and celebrate festivals after two years.

The Muslims, who have begun observing their holy month of Ramadan since Sunday, visit mosques to offer their special prayer 'Taraweeh' at night. It is no different in Nagore where thousands usually gather in its dozens of mosques for prayers. "The observers have been praying shoulder to shoulder in the Taraweeh prayers after two years as the restrictions have been relaxed. They are praying in full capacity, thus ruling out social distancing. We insist them to at least wear masks," said Syed Mohamed Kalifa Sahib, a trustee and seer from Nagore.

As for the Christians, who will observe the Holy Week of Lent from April 10 to April 17 this year, thousands would visit Velankanni to participate in prayers.

C Irudayaraj, the rector of Velankanni Shrine Basilica, said, "We have allowed accommodation for pilgrims in lodges at Velankanni while insisting on vaccination. We are offering sacraments as before except for the Holy Communion where we still place the Holy Bread into people's hands during the mass.”

District Collector A Arun Thamburaj, however, advised caution. “There are no restrictions to visit places of worship at the moment. However, it is advisable to follow Covid guidelines while visiting, to prevent spread of the virus through gatherings. The fight against Covid is not over. We also advise people to take their pending vaccine doses," he told TNIE.

When contacted, Dr A Liakath Ali, the district epidemiologist, said, "The health department will continue to lift samples for (Covid-19) tests daily and also conduct vaccination camps as before."