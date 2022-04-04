STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man murders pregnant sister-in-law, niece in Dindugal, arrested

According to police, the suspect N Karuppaiah, a mentally-challenged person and a drunkard, is the elder brother of Sivakumar, husband of Anjalai.

Published: 04th April 2022 10:15 AM

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her two-year-old daughter at Natham limit on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Anjalai (22) S Malarvizhi (2), residents of Natham.

The incident happened on Saturday when Anjalai, who was four months pregnant, was grazing her goat along with her daughter near their house.

During this time, Karuppaiah tried to misbehave with her but as she refused, he assaulted her and her daughter with a sickle and set their bodies on fire with dry leaves. Residents near their house noticed the burning smoke and informed the police, the police added.

Following this, Karuppaiah was arrested and an inquiry was initiated.

Natham pregnant woman
