Pickup van involved in Jawadhu Hills accident found torched, probe on

TIRUPATTUR: The pickup van involved in the Jawadhu Hills accident was found torched at the site in Tirupattur district on Sunday. This comes a day after the incident which had left 11 tribals--including six women and five girl children dead--and 23 others injured.

The van had fallen 100-feet down the hill with the passengers. All efforts had been made to rescue the survivors. However, the van that was left at the site was intended to be recovered later.

After the burned van was found, police, on information, went to the spot and took stock of the situation. Tirupattur Taluk Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) T Santhalingam said, "We are conducting a probe into the matter. It is unclear who is behind this. The motive could be ascertained only after the probe."

After post mortem, all the bodies were transported to Puliyur village located in Nellivasal panchayat atop Jawadhu Hills. Residents then performed the last rites.

Officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Vaniyambadi checked pickup vans carrying people. Near Valayampattu Bridge, the RTO officials intercepted a pickup van and fined the driver. The officials advised the driver and passengers not to travel in this manner.

On Sunday morning, Collector Amar Kushwaha, Tirupattur MLA A Nallathambi and Jolarpet K Devaraji, visited the injured persons at the Tirupattur government hospital. Kushwaha said, "Checking will be stepped up across the district to ensure no loading vehicles carry passengers. Check posts will be set up at the foothills Yelagiri and Jawadhu Hills. Action will be taken against violators. The vehicles will be seized and licenses will be cancelled." Steps are being taken to ramp up awareness, he said.