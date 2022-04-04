Posters back in Tiruchy city to ‘deface’ Corporation's beautification efforts

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: Though the Corporation had removed posters and cleared graffiti from various public places in the wake of the recent local body election, things are getting back to square one as posters have reappeared at most locations. The indiscriminate pasting of posters and graffiti continues to be a blotch on the beautification efforts of the Corporation. Residents raise concerns over the inaction of officials on the issue.

“They had removed posters pasted near the horses’ statue at Uyyakondan bridge. After the election, people have again pasted posters at the same location. The Corporation has to take action against those defacing public properties,” K Balaji of Anna Nagar said. Many residents said the Corporation would be able to curb the menace only if it regularly took action against the offenders.

“During elections, they spend money for removing the graffiti on bridges and other public places. Now, they again have to spend money to remove it from the same places such as the Thennur bridge. The Corporation should impose heavy penalties on those doing this,” said G Karthikeyan of Thennur.

With political parties also pasting posters, residents suggested that the Corporation raise the issue with its council. “People are pasting posters to announce birthdays, obituaries, sales offers, etc. But the politicians are pasting posters during the visit of their leaders and the like. The Corporation needs support from political parties to stop this menace. Therefore, it should consider raising this issue at its council meeting to ensure the support of political parties to help stop this,” said J Elangovan, a resident of Woraiyur.

Meanwhile, senior officials said that they will consider this issue and take steps to stop the menace.