Tiruchy city’s street vending woes linger, courtesy litigation

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the Corporation now has a council in place, the city continues to face issues from unregulated street vending. Civic body officials, pointing to a case pertaining to the matter as pending before the Madras High Court, express their helplessness in addressing the issue.

Street vendors, on the other hand, say they were forced to move the High Court two years ago owing to the Corporation’s actions. "The Corporation should have a town vending committee as per rules. Only this committee, comprising the mayor, officials, and vendor representatives, can take a decision on earmarking vending and non-vending zones in the city. Without forming the committee, the Corporation tried to shift us from Netaji Subas Chandra Bose Road to EB Road, Babu Road and other roads, which don’t see much footfall. We would not get any business on such roads. So we took the issue to court," said A Ansurdeen, president, Tiruchy Street Vendors Association.

Though the issue came up in one of the mayor’s meetings, a senior civic body official said, “Because of the court case, we cannot earmark streets as vending and non-vending. Such a categorisation is needed to protect the livelihoods of vendors, and to stop congestion on pedestrian paths and roads in the city."

A section of the vendors, however, believes that even the formation of town vending committees cannot sort out the issue. "The committee would have nine officials and six vendors. So if officials take a stand, the remaining six vendors have to agree with the opinion. Modalities of the committee functions should be reworked," said Mohammed Ali, a vendor near Teppakulam.

With the logjam continuing, residents demand that officials at least remove merchants encroaching the pedestrian paths at Old Madurai Road, Puthur, Woraiyur, and other areas.

"Street vendors are not the only ones encroaching on the pedestrian paths. Many merchants place their boards and other material in them. In many places, tea stalls block the pedestrian path. The Corporation should at least remove such encroachments first and later focus on street vendors," said R Saravanana of Puthur.