Van involved in Jawadhu Hills accident in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur found torched

The pickup van involved in the Jawadhu Hills accident was found torched at the  site in Tirupathur on Sunday.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: The pickup van involved in the Jawadhu Hills accident was found torched at the  site in Tirupathur on Sunday. This comes a day after 11 tribals - including six women and five girls died - and 23 others were injured.

The van had fallen 100-feet down the hill with the passengers. Efforts were made to rescue the survivors. The van was left at the site and intended to be recovered later. After the burned van was found, police, on information, took stock of the situation. Tirupathur Taluk DSP T Santhalingam said, “We are conducting a probe. It is unclear who is behind this and the motive can be ascertained only after the probe.” After post mortem, all bodies were transported to Puliyur village in Nellivasal panchayat atop Jawadhu Hills. 

RTO officials in Vaniyambadi checked pickup vans carrying people. Near Valayampattu Bridge, the RTO officials intercepted a pickup van and fined the driver. Officials advised the driver and passengers not to travel in this manner. 
 

TAGS
Tirupathur Jawadhu Hills accident
