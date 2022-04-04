STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yercaud gears up for summer festival, preparation in full swing

Workers of the horticulture department started planting flower plants in thousands of pots in Anna Park, Botanical garden, and Rose garden.

Published: 04th April 2022 10:54 AM

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Preparations have begun for the annual summer festival in Yercaud in May, after a two-year break due to the pandemic situation.

Workers of the horticulture department started planting flower plants in thousands of pots in Anna Park, Botanical garden, and Rose garden. The Highways Department is working on widening the roads and painting dividers along the Yercaud main road. Highway Department officials said road-widening work on hairpin bends would be over before May.

Horticulture Department Deputy Director V. Sathiya said, "We plan to raise in 15,000 flower plants. We have brought Dahlia, popularly known as the Yercaud flower, from Kolkata, and planted it in pots and flower beds. We will renovate the glasshouse before April 20. "

"As per the district collector's direction, we will create various structures using flowers and vegetables. Last year, we displayed a model of the Central railway station," she added.

Comments

