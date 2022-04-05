STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Directions on monitoring teachers expunged

The single judge had issued the directions on February 15 while dismissing a petition filed by A Muthu, a government school teacher, seeking retrospective regularisation of his service.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A division bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has expunged the “irrelevant” remarks and directions issued by a single judge of the court, in which the judge had instructed the School Education Department to monitor and collect periodical reports on activities of teachers inside and outside schools. 

The single judge had issued the directions on February 15 while dismissing a petition filed by A Muthu, a government school teacher, seeking retrospective regularisation of his service. Muthu was initially appointed as a government school teacher on consolidated pay in 2004 and was later regularised in 2006. Aggrieved by the loss of two years of service, he had filed the petition in 2019.

Hearing an appeal filed by Muthu challenging the dismissal, a division bench comprising Justices Paresh Upadhyay and R Vijayakumar opined that the observations or directions issued by the single judge in the order were not relevant to the case and were unwarranted. Hence, they expunged the remarks from the order.

