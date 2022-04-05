STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't implead Chief Secretary for no reason: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has said the Chief Secretary of the State should not be arraigned indiscriminately and in cases in which he is not even an answering respondent.

Senior IAS officer Dr. V Irai Anbu. (File photo | EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Dr. V Irai Anbu. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said the Chief Secretary of the State should not be arraigned indiscriminately and in cases in which he is not even an answering respondent. Justice M Govindaraj recently said this while directing the Registry against arraigning unnecessary parties.

The direction was issued after taking into account submissions made by Additional Advocate General J Ravindran on impleading the Chief Secretary indiscriminately, even in writ petitions for granting and cancelling pattas, issuing legal heir certificates, cancelling trade licences and providing electricity connections.

The judge observed that unnecessarily impleading officers, causing embarrassment and mental pressure, is to be avoided by requesting the writ petitioner to remove the unnecessary parties.

