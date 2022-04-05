STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exams to have same security as polls: Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

On the demolition of old school buildings, the minister said that 10,000 dilapidated school buildings have already been razed.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:48 AM

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the mathematics question paper for revision test for Class XII got leaked a day before the examination on Monday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held a meeting with officials and said such incidents will not repeat. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

"Exams will be held with the same security as general elections," he said, adding, "Whoever made the mistake will be dealt with as per provisions of the law. Steps have been taken to formulate a new education policy for the State and a committee will be formed soon."

On the demolition of old school buildings, the minister said that 10,000 dilapidated school buildings have already been razed. He said that arrangements have been made to accommodate the students in rented buildings nearby.

