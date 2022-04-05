Hike in Fitness Certificate tariff: Auto drivers protest in Pondy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Auto drivers, led by the AITUC Pondicherry Auto Workers Welfare Association (AIAWA), on Monday protested in front of the Road Transport Office (RTO) in Puducherry. They resorted to picketing, demanding the withdrawal of the hike in issuing Auto Fitness Certificate (FC) tariff from Rs 700 to Rs 4,600.

After the drivers blocked the 100-feet-road, traffic was affected for nearly an hour. Tension rose as the protestors argued with police and following the sit-in, normal traffic resumed.

After a long struggle, the FC was waived off for the Covid-19 period and Rs 700 was being charged, said K Sethuselvam, AITUC Auto Union State General Secretary. Later, a notice was issued increasing the FC to Rs 4,600. Those who depend on auto for their livelihood are facing a major crisis.

Auto operators have to pay an insurance premium of Rs 8,000 per auto and a road tax of Rs 1,500. Before the FC, they also must spend Rs 30,000 on tinkering, painting, liner work, and mechanics. In addition, the petrol price has shot up to Rs 102 a litre. In this situation, the Central and State governments are working to destroy the auto industry by raising the FC tariff, Sethuselvam said.

Auto Union State President V Segar and State Treasurer L Senthil Murugan and auto operators took part.