‘Limestone mine ruining lives in Varagupadi, Karai’

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Varagupadi and Karai villages have complained that a private limestone mine in the district has been filling up waterbodies with sand to lay roads and transport limestone using lorries. They said 500 families living in the two villages of Alathur taluk have been severely affected by these activities.

According to sources, the main source of income for people in this region is cotton and maize cultivation. For four years, a limestone mine of a private cement factory has been operating on the border of Varagupadi. Several lorries have been transporting limestone from here to the cement plant in Ariyalur.

Amid the hustle and bustle of lorries, farmers have been struggling to reach their fields for work. The villagers said they had submitted several petitions to Karai and Varagupadi VAO, the Alathur taluk office and the Collectorate seeking action on this, but in vain.

Speaking to TNIE, T Siva, a resident of Karai, said, "The private limestone mine operates 24 hours a day. I am afraid to go to my field as lorries carrying heavy loads ply at breakneck speed. I am not able to transport any materials to our field. Dust particles from the roads affect people living nearby. During rainy season, two-wheelers easily skid off the road. The fine dust particles also settle on cotton crops, changing its colour and quality. This affects the final selling price. There is good demand for cotton this year. But, we are unable to reap its benefits owing to this problem. The yield is also declining, affecting our livelihood."

Another resident, V Selvam from Varagupadi said, "This private mine has been closing streams and waterbodies in the area. This has deprived drinking water for our cattle. Authorities inspected the area two days ago and warned the lorry drivers to stop their operations. But, the warnings have fallen on deaf ears. The district administration should take strict action against the mine."

Alathur Tahsildar N Muthukumaran told TNIE, "A private limestone mine used our revenue lands for plying their heavy vehicles. We have blocked it now."