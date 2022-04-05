Operations of Puducherry Port to recommence soon

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Port is steadily moving towards commencing operations of passenger and cargo ships, and promoting other allied activities. Around 29 firms responded to the Expressions of Interest (EOI) floated by the port department, sources said.

The firms' showed interest in handling cargo, ferry services, boat repair, warehouse development, supply of machinery, logistic services, barges for handling solid and liquid cargo. They also expressed interest in tourism-related activities like the Yacht Marina, sea cruise, parasailing, maritime museum and maritime services training academy, and the establishment of hotels among others, the sources added.

Through the EOI, the port department is assessing the demand and supply and will facilitate the government to prepare an action plan for the port's development, said officials. The government maintained that development intends to generate revenue as well as employment opportunities for youngsters.

According to the port department, the premises has 130 acres which could cater to various port-related operations. The cargo handling capacity of this minor port is 4 lakh tonnes per annum. It is a fair weather port and can be used during January to September. Only dawn to dusk operations are permitted. As the port is situated close to the town, only clean bulk, break bulk, liquid and container cargos are permissible.

In 2017, the Chennai Port Trust and Puducherry Port had signed an MoU for the diversion of some cargo to the latter and sharing of revenue. Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur of Tamil Nadu--with their industrial base apart from the Puducherry region--falls in this port's hinterland.

The development of the Puducherry Port as a mini port under the Sagarmala scheme began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone on February 25, 2021. Capital dredging to make the mouth of the harbour and the channel to the port navigable was taken up at `44 crore.

This dredging of 7.3 lakh cubic metres of sand is expected to be over by June, sources said, adding that once done, it will be ready to revive operations, said official sources. However, the port does not have a full-time Director of Port or an Executive Engineer. The director of the local administration department, a Puducherry Civil Services officer(a non technical person) is currently the director In-charge, while the assistant engineer is taking care of the work.