Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin begins distribution of e-pattas to 3.35 lakh families

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday commenced the issuance of 3,35,441 house site pattas (e-pattas) free of cost to members of marginalised communities and BCs. In all, 57,978 families belonging to Narikoravar and Irular communities, 2,35,890 SC/ST families and 41,473 families belonging to backward classes will be getting these pattas.

An official release said in the past, thousands belonging to SC/ST communities and BCs were given free house site pattas. Since the details of these pattas were not registered properly in the revenue department documents at the village level, the persons concerned could not get all the required land documents.

To set right this lacunae, information relating to the beneficiaries has been registered in e-records and steps are being taken to issue e-pattas to all of them at the district level.

CM MK Stalin hands over keys of new vehicles for HR&CE department

The Chief Minister also handed over keys of new vehicles to HR and CE Department officials at the secretariat. It was announced that 100 new vehicles would be bought at a cost of Rs 8 crore for the department officers. In the first phase, 69 vehicles were bought at a cost of Rs 5.08 crore.

CM condoles demise of CPI Thoothukudi district secretary

The CM on Monday also expressed condolences over the demise of Thoothukudi district secretary of CPI S Alagumuthu Pandian (72), son-in-law of veteran communist leader R Nallakannu. Alagumuthu Pandian passed away at a hospital in Madurai due to an illness.

In a press statement, Stalin stated that he was saddened to hear about the death of Alagumuthu Pandian and expressed his condolences to Nallakannu.

CM inaugurates smart classrooms at Anna Institute of Management

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated two new buildings, including smart classrooms, at the Anna Institute of Management. They were built at a cost of Rs 8.74 crore. The institute offers training to Central and State government officers at various levels. It is the primary institute for imparting innovative training to civil servants covering various aspects such as new laws, notices and innovative practices.