TANGEDCO uses second port in Odisha to ship more coal for power supply in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As power demand peaks in Tamil Nadu due to summer, the state power utility, TANGEDCO, has decided to ship coal from Dhamra Port in Odisha in addition to the shipments it receives from Paradip Port in the State.

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has been receiving 55,000 tonnes or 70,000 tonnes of coal, depending on the capacity of vessel, on alternative days from Paradip Port.

But due to the spike in summer demand, TANGEDCO requires 62,000 to 72,000 tonnes of coal every day. To operate at peak load factor of 4,320 megawatts, TN thermal plants require 72,000 tonnes of coal per day.

Considering the State's demand and time taken for loading coal into vessels at Paradip Port, where ships of other States' discoms too are waiting to load coal, the State has decided to move coal from Dhamra Port, sources said.

"Coal handling capacity at Paradip Port is 2,000 tonnes per hour and loading coal into vessels may take 35 hours or more. TANGEDCO will have to wait for at least four or five days to receive the load in Chennai. Hence, the corporation has decided on one more port," the official said.

According to a senior official, the total capacity of the five thermal plants in Tamil Nadu is 4,320 MW power. While north Chennai and Mettur have two plants each, one plant is located in Thoothukudi. TANGEDCO has already assigned manpower to load coal and transportation of coal from Dhamra Port will start within a week, the official said.

