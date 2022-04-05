Vacant space under Thennur bridge to become 2-wheeler parking bay soon

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation will soon develop the vacant space under the Thennur bridge as a two-wheeler parking facility. Civic body staff recently removed a part of barricades around the space to create an entry point for vehicles.

Appreciating the move, residents suggested that the corporation should develop the entire space under the bridge as a parking facility.

"Now, they have started work on a portion near Mahatma Gandhi School. We hope the corporation does the same on the entire stretch. This will prevent littering," said RS Manivannan, a resident of Thennur.

Last year, a fire broke out under the bridge and damaged furniture and other materials stored there.

"Apart from preventing garbage from being dumped, this move will also stop encroachment of vacant space by merchants. The corporation should consider similar works at vacant spaces under the Beema Nagar bridge and the flyover at TVS tollgate," said Raj Mohan, a resident of Ponmalai.

Meanwhile, officials said they are taking steps to clear the material stored under the Beema Nagar bridge and mayor Mu Anbalagan had directed that immediate action be taken to prevent encroachment of vacant spaces.

A section of residents suggested that the corporation should consider introducing a paid parking facility at such spots. "This would offer security to vehicles as entry and exit of vehicles would be monitored. The corporation would also get revenue from this," said K Sivakumar, a resident of Puthur.