Youth resorts to thefts for recharging girlfriends' phones

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two 20-year-old youth have been arrested for allegedly stealing constructions materials and a bike on the outskirts of Thoothukudi town. Police said one of the suspects has confessed to stealing the materials to pay for recharging his four girlfriends' mobile phones.

On March 29 night, highway patrol police intercepted Marikannan (20) and M Muthusundar (20) of Rajarama Nagar, who was speeding on a two-wheeler near Valasamudram. "On seeing the police, the duo dropped the iron rods they were carrying and fled. However, police managed to nab Muthusundar. The police also seized the iron rods and the bike. After a few hours, the police told Muthusundar to leave, and report to Ottapidaram police station with Marikannan. They also told him to bring necessary documents to reclaim the bike. However, the duo did not report to the station," sources said.

Meanwhile, police personnel, who were combing CCTV footage from a fuel station near Kurukkusalai with regard to a bike theft case, reportedly spotted Marikannan breaking the bike lock and stealing it. "He had stolen the bike in the wee hours of March 30, after escaping the highway patrol police," said the investigation officer from Ottapidaram police station.

Police soon arrested Marikannan and subsequent interrogation revealed that the duo used to steal construction materials, including iron rods and metal sheets, and sell them at an iron garage. "Marikannan is a class 10 dropout. He also told us that he stole items only when he needed money to recharge the mobile phones of his four girlfriends or to buy them gifts. His mother is visually-impaired and she lives with her daughter. Marikannan's father had died a few years ago," the police officer added.

On April 2, Muthusundar was arrested by Pudhukottai police in another theft case. Both the youth have been remanded in custody at respective police stations. Further investigation is on.